Edge Clarifies WWE Status Amidst Contract Rumors

What's next for the Rated-R Superstar? This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Edge defeated Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto. Going into this show, many were anticipating the bout to be the WWE Hall of Famer's final match, as he emphasized his desire to retire in Toronto this time last year. Despite all the signs being there for the WWE SmackDown bout to be his last, nothing was made official on the show. With Edge confirming that his WWE contract is due up at the end of September, rumors began to swirl about the multi-time champion taking his talents to All Elite Wrestling.

While Edge has essentially been a WWE lifer, the pull towards AEW lies within their roster. Edge's longtime friend and former tag partner Christian Cage has been with AEW since March 2021, coming out of retirement himself to have this run. Edge has done just about everything left for him to do in his latest WWE run, but one thing that has eluded him has been a proper tag reunion with Christian. The two briefly crossed paths in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2021 but have not shared the ring otherwise.

Edge Clarifies WWE Status

(Photo: WWE)

Taking to Twitter, Edge responded to recent rumors surrounding his WWE status. Earlier this week, rumblings circulated that WWE failed to meet Edge's demands for a contract extension.

"There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE," Edge said of the rumors. "I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with any crazy contract or anything. They didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don't know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, the choice is in my lap and it's a lot harder."

When it comes to what's next, Edge emphasized that he is very much still considering retirement.

"WWE gave me that night Friday in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career," Edge continued. "Friday night was really special for me and I don't know if that can be topped."

Edge on Percy Jackson Series

(Photo: Disney+)

While his wrestling future is up in the air, his next step in the general entertainment sphere is set in stone. Edge is set to star in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Ares, the primary antagonist of the show's first season.

"Just know that whatever it is that I do, whether it's Percy Jackson, which is coming out soon, or it's wrestling, or it's sitting in my rocking chair, it's because I'm having fun," Edge added. "And having fun at this stage of my life and raising my kids are the two most important things."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.