Report: Another Sign That Edge Might Be Heading to AEW

Edge, real name Adam Copeland, competed in the final match of his current WWE contract on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. But between his post-match promo and various interviews he gave leading up to the show, the 11-time WWE world champion and WWE Hall of Famer repeatedly stopped short of outright confirming his retirement. This has led to speculation amongst wrestling fans that he’ll eventually make the jump to AEW as Tony Khan was initially interested in bringing him in back when the company first launched. It now sounds like people within WWE are expecting the move as well.

PWTorch‘s Wade Keller reported on Wednesday that Copeland explained to WWE what it would take for him to sign another contract but WWE declined to match his offer. Keller wrote, “This has sparked a belief within WWE that he is probably headed to AEW and knew at that time what AEW could offer him (based, perhaps, on conversations with other wrestlers of his star power about AEW pay).”

Edge Comments on the End of His WWE Contract

“I can’t say I haven’t thought about it. I have for sure. But I realized I haven’t come to any conclusions. And I’m kind of torn, honestly, because I don’t want to do this to the point where I don’t feel like I’m able to have the output that I want,” Copeland told Sportsnet last week. “Only I know how I feel when I’m deep into a match and go, ‘Oh, man, okay. I didn’t do enough cardio.’ Or, ‘Man, I did all that cardio and I still feel this way.’ So that’s why I really want to collect myself after this thing, take a just a big old deep breath and just decide what that is.

“You know, my contract’s up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match, so I have a lot of decisions to make but I can’t do it now. I think I’ve almost got to see how Friday goes in a weird way,” he continued. “I know that’s not a clear answer but I don’t have it yet.”

