CM Punk Comments on If He and Colt Cabana Will Ever "Bury the Hatchet"

During CM Punk's extensive interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Punk was asked about his former best friend Colt Cabana. The two have a very well documented history together. When Punk walked out of WWE he joined Cabana's podcast to discuss the situation. Punk made numerous claims about WWE's negative and unsafe working environment and called out specific wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, Ryback and Triple H. He also made comments about WWE's Dr. Amann which eventually led the the hefty defamation lawsuit from WWE and Amann. Things got messy thereafter and caused a huge rift between the men.

When asked if he believed they'd ever bury the hatchet, Punk responds "probably not." Punk noted that there have been attempts on Cabana's part, including once before a show pre-Brawl Out in 2022. "I was at the curtain watching the show. When he came up to me and was like, 'hey can we talk so it's not weird between us,' and I just said, 'I will never talk to you without a lawyer present."

Helwani asks if that feeling has remained the same and Punk gives a short "yes" in response. He goes on to say that Cabana is the cause of all "this sh-t" but he hasn't been on television. He notes the the told Hangman Adam Page he understands sticking up for friends, and he finds it commendable. He does it all the time whether they are right or wrong but when someone goes on national television and jeopardizes a million dollar gate that "you've never drawn before," Punk takes it as disrespect toward himself and the business. "This is my house, I drew that. Not you. And you know, egos. Is what it is."

Punk is referring to a moment during his title feud with Hangman ahead of Double or Nothing 2022. He believed that Hangman went "into business for himself" during a promo that allegedly was a reference to Cabana. Punk took issue with it and reportedly met with AEW officials about it. Then in August of 2022 he used his time on television to get a "receipt" on Hangman for the aforementioned promo. Punk issued a challenge to the former AEW World Champion whom he beat for the title knowing he wasn't in the building. He proceeded to refer to Page as a "coward." According to reports, that moment wasn't planned.