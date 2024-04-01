Early WWE WrestleMania 40 Betting Odds Revealed: Three Championship Challengers Favored

Cody Rhodes is the odds-on favorite to win the weekend's main event.

WWE WrestleMania 40 is less than one week away. The Showcase of the Immortals is set to take over Philadelphia for its 40th installment, splitting a dozen matches across two nights. WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend is being built around Cody Rhodes's second attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as the American Nightmare will challenge champion Roman Reigns in the headlining bout of Night 2. Before he gets his title shot, Rhodes will have to do battle alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a tag bout that will determine how the aforementioned title clash will play out.

Early WWE WrestleMania 40 Betting Odds Revealed

WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend is favored to be both an American Nightmare and an American Dream for Cody Rhodes.

Courtesy of BetOnline, Rhodes and Seth Rollins are underdogs (+400) going into their tag bout against Roman Reigns and The Rock (-700). Even though this would instigate "Bloodline Rules" for the following night's main event, Rhodes remains a -400 favorite to dethrone Reigns (+250) of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The same cannot be said for Rhodes's tag partner. Not only is Rollins favored to lose that aforementioned Night 1 main event, but he is also favored to lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2. Rollins sits at a +375 underdog against Drew McIntyre, a -650 favorite.

The women's title matches' odds include both a favored retention and title change. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is a -500 favorite against her +300 challenger Becky Lynch while WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY is a +400 underdog in her defense against Bayley (-700).

Remaining WWE WrestleMania 40 betting odds can be seen below...

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) -350 vs. Sami Zayn +225



Jey Uso -250 vs. Jimmy Uso +170

LA Knight -700 vs. AJ Styles +400

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) -450 vs. Kevin Owens +400 vs. Randy Orton +425

Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar -200 vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee +150

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi -2000 vs. Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Asuka +700

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card

