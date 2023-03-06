Cody Rhodes Compares the WrestleMania 39 Main Event to All In

Cody Rhodes will compete in the main event of WrestleMania for the first time next month, taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The American Nightmare" recently appeared on The AJ Awesome Show and admitted the build to the event has reminded him of the All In show, which he and The Young Bucks promoted back in 2018. That show wound up being the progenitor for All Elite Wrestling and saw Rhodes win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship just like his legendary father Dusty Rhodes.

"I think it's funny how much I've thought about All In as of late because the feeling going into that show was like no other feeling I've ever had," Rhodes said (h/t WrestleZone). "You could feel something major was happening. Something was in the air; you're talking to people in the airport randomly as you're going by talking to you about the show. You're getting noticed more all this is happening and like percolating, and I've only had that feeling then and now going into WrestleMania. Everyone who stops me doesn't just stop to say hi or do pictures.

"They're specifically stopping me [to say], 'I can't wait to see WrestleMania. Hey, I'm going to be at WrestleMania. I'm gonna be there both nights.' That feels like it's a big fight. It feels like a boxing match, and I've only had that feeling one time before in my career, and it was way back then. So yeah, so much has happened," he continued. "And so much of it, I don't regret any bit of it. I'm saying that on Raw, not a bit not a thing didn't go to plan because even the things that didn't go to plan ended up putting us in this wonderful position here again. Had we done this interview five years ago, I would have said I deserve it. I'm this, I'm that, I was undesirable. I would have laid it out with a whole kind of bragger and arrogance, and I think that's maybe still in here. But the truth is, I really do feel sincerely blessed to be welcomed back by this locker room. Blessed beyond to be welcomed back by this audience and really lucky, very lucky to be in the spot. So yeah, we've changed."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)