Cody Rhodes Names Two Dream Opponents For After WWE WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare has his eyes locked on the Tribal Chief. After winning the men's Royal Rumble this past January, Cody Rhodes locked himself into an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout at WWE WrestleMania 39. His opponent was TBD until WWE Elimination Chamber, as Roman Reigns's successful defense against Sami Zayn certified that he would be the world champion going into the Grandest Stage of Them All. While Rhodes has mixed it up with the likes of Chad Gable, The Miz, and Kevin Owens on WWE TV, this Reigns program represents just his second true feud since returning to WWE.

Reigns is the immediate target, but Rhodes has named a couple of stars that he's looking to mix it up with after WWE WrestleMania 39. Speaking to The AJ Awesome Show, Rhodes pointed to former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano as a wrestler on the top of his list.

"When I was with my former company, I always remembered kind of going head-to-head with him on Wednesdays," Rhodes said. "When I say that, out of respect, you had to oppose him with something strong because he delivers, and he's a wrestler's wrestler. He's something that we've never had that singles [match], and I'd love to have that with him, just to see where I'm at, see where he's at. Very curious, different styles."

Beyond Gargano, Rhodes mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Edge, as he wants to get in the ring with him before it's too late.

"I don't think I've told Edge that [I want to face him] because I don't want to seem adversarial or confrontational, but I don't know how much time Edge has left," Rhodes continued. "He could do this forever if he wanted to. He's in better shape than every locker room combined for some reason."

While Rhodes and Edge shared a locker room for five years before the Rated-R Superstar's initial retirement, they never met in a singles capacity.

"When I was on SmackDown, I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader. He would be able to pull you aside for a note here and there but wasn't overbearing," Rhodes recalled. "But he looked at me as a child, a kid. Those people who look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you're not a kid anymore. He's the real deal. He's in that lofty air that very few are in. While he's here, and he could be here forever, but while he's here, I'd like to get that one."

Rhodes is set to confront Reigns this Friday on WWE SmackDown.