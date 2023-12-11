WWE and MLW Reach a Settlement in Antitrust Lawsuit

In 2022, MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE accusing them of talent poaching and interfering in television and streaming deals. The lawsuit went through various amendments and motions over the last year, including a dismissal filed by WWE that the court ruled against. On December 11, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics obtained documents that show the case was officially settled and they have 30 days to file the correct dismissal paperwork.

The official filing reads:

"In accordance with the Court's Standing Order for Civil Cases, Section IV.F.1, Plaintiff MLW Media LLC and Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (together, the "Parties"), hereby submit this Notice of Settlement to notify the Court that the Parties have settled this action. The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days." Additionally, a court ordered status conference is set for January 25 for both sides to discuss the settlement. They have until January 18 to file a joint status report If they file a stipulated dismissal before January 18, they won't have to attend the conference.

Back when the initial lawsuit was filed, MLW accused WWE of interfering in attempted broadcast deals, and that's when the case was dismissed for a lack of sufficient evidence. When MLW filed its amendment earlier this year, it included a number of new allegations including a deal between NBCUniversal and Reelz which MLW previously had a deal with. Reelz Channel announced that they had reached a deal with Peacock but due to WWE's exclusivity agreement with NBCUniversal prohibiting other professional wrestling programming on Peacock, it blocked MLW from streaming on the platform. MLW alleged that it violates the Sherman Antitrust Act as it pertains to the professional wrestling market.

MLW also alleged WWE blocked ROH and AEW from running shows at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center in 2019 and 2020 (AEW has since ran inside of the venue twice, once in 2022 and 2023). In regards to contract tampering and talent poaching, MLW cited WWE's signing of then-MLW Champion Swerve Strickland and an attempted signing of Dave Boy Smith Jr. in 2021 as well as alleged contract tampering WWE has done with AEW contracted talent.