WWE Reveals New Match for Survivor Series War Games

WWE has given The LWO's fallout from last week's SmackDown a big spotlight during tonight's episode, and the fallout is going to continue into WWE Survivor Series. Santos Escobar shocked the WWE Universe when he turned on Rey Mysterio last week, and tonight Escobar addressed the fans and his former LWO teammates. We say former because by the end of his promo it was clear he was cutting ties with the group he held bring back, but The LWO isn't done with him. WWE revealed that Carlito is looking to exact some payback at Survivor Series, where he will face Escobar one-on-one.

It was a huge deal when Carlito made his WWE return to help the LWO at Backlash, and then he returned at Fastlane to help the group once more, but this time he was back on a more permanent basis. Things didn't stay rosy long though, as last week Mysterio went to cut a promo on Logan Paul but was interrupted by Carlito. Carlito then revealed that it was Santos who left the brass knuckles for Paul on the steps during that match, and Escobar left in a huff.

It seems though that Carlito was telling the truth, as later in the night Escobar let Carlito be attacked and then turned on Rey, slamming his leg between the ring and the steel steps. Rey would then have to undergo knee surgery, and tonight Escobar delivered a promo revealing why he turned on Rey.

"Like most of you, especially the little ones right there, my hero, Rey Mysterio," Escobar said. "I partnered and modeled everything in my career based off of Rey Mysterio, and it was my wish, still a wish, that the next generation would see me the way I used to see Rey Mysterio. You became a father figure to me, and you made me feel at home. But after last week I realized that he was right. Everything he said about you, down to a tee, Dominik was right."

"Now let's think about it for a second. I deserved to be the United States Champion, and who became the champion? I wanted to rebuild the LWO, and who took over and brought in new members? Members like Carlito. We were supposed to be like this, familia! Right! But what did you do? You sided with an outsider like Carlito over me? You know what Rey, I know you're watching from your hospital bed right now. All this pain you're suffering right now, I hope it reminds you of how I felt when you betrayed me," Escobar said.

"And you! You're gonna like this one more. You thought I was going to come out here and apologize. I apologize for not doing more damage. And Rey, this one, from the bottom of my heart, I hope the surgery didn't go well. I hope you catch an infection, and you have to amputate your leg. I hope you never come back! You're nothing but selfish no good outright trash. That's what you are," Escobar said.

Later Santos would attack his former teammates and split off from The LWO, and now we'll see how things play out in the next chapter of this ongoing story at Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series War Games Card:

Men's War Games Match: Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

Women's War Games Match: Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and TBD

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Carlito vs Santos Escobar

