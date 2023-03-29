Logan Paul Reveals His WWE Rookie Contract is Up Sooner Than You Think

Logan Paul has had a stellar first year in WWE, but it looks like his rookie deal is coming to an end sooner than most probably expected. On the latest episode of his Impaulsive Podcast, Paul revealed that his WWE contract was coming up after WrestleMania 39. Paul said "My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. A good rookie year." If that's the case, the last match on his deal will be against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, a match that the two have been building to ever since he eliminated Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

Paul has been in the spotlight since signing with WWE in June of 2022. At the time he revealed he signed a multi-match deal, but it wasn't shared how many matches were part of that deal. He would go on to feud with The Miz upon signing that deal, picking up where the two left off during their Tag Team match when Miz turned on his partner.

Since then he's gone on to face Miz at SummerSlam and then Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He was unfortunately hurt in the match against Reigns and would be gone for a minute recovering until the Royal Rumble. There he would end up sharing a memorable moment with Ricochet, but the big moment was when he eliminated Rollins from the Rumble.

As you might imagine, that didn't go over with Rollins well, and since then he's been on the offensive, speaking his mind on Paul and what Paul brings to the WWE and the wrestling business overall. He hasn't held back, but Paul has gotten the better of him on Raw at times, including knocking him out with a punch. Now the two will settle things in the ring at WrestleMania, and it remains to be seen what happens next.

With how successful Paul's run in WWE has been so far, it would be difficult not to see him signing a new deal after WrestleMania 39. Though there's been a lot of attention paid to making Paul look good in the ring, he has done his part and executed when in the ring, and he's looked quite impressive. Overall it seems the signing was a success all around, as WWE superstars also frequently guest on his Impaulsive podcast and he has a devout fanbase that shows up when he's promoting matches like they did at the Las Vegas press conference for Crown Jewel.

As for Rollins, there's no love lost for Paul, as on The Pat McAfee Show Rollins didn't hold back on his upcoming opponent. "The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he's got, but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they're a social media superstar, right? They're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world, and he's going to get creamed," Rollins said.

"Look, if you want to contribute and give back to our industry...you're a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You're a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. You love it. That's not him, dude," he continued. "That's not him. He's in it for himself. He's in it for his own gain. So, I don't want you apart of my business if you're going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you're going to help out and you're going to make everything as good as you can, but if you're going to come and do it for you...and look I can only judge what he's done in the past. His own history, because that's foretelling for the future. That's why I don't like the guy. That's why I don't dig the guy and he's going to go rub it in on social media. He's going to talk his talk, but he don't want to say nothing to my face."

