Deonna Purrazzo Breaks Silence on Wrestling Free Agency

Former three-time IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo is breaking her silence on her impending free agency status. In 2024 Purrazzo enters the new year as one of the most sought after female free agents alongside Kamille and Mercedes Moné. Purrazzo debuted with IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 and has been a face of the company since. A report surfaced last week that Purrazzo opted not to sign an extension or a new contract, opting instead to start the new year with a clean slate. Purrazzo finished all of her obligations within IMPACT at the Final Resolution pay-per-view earlier this month.

"I wish that I knew anything, but I don't [laughs]. The last couple weeks have been really interesting because obviously, we've seen tons of stuff about my contract status come out on social media, and I've not really addressed it too much because I don't really have anything to say yet, and I've been able to have some really great conversations with people all across the board," Purrazzo stated on the Gabby AF podcast.

Purrazzo further explained that her work in IMPACT over the last three years is something she feels has really validated her professional wrestling career. Because of that, the decision on what to do next has proven to be rather difficult for her. "The only thing I can say is, I feel validated, and I feel like the work that I've been able to put in at IMPACT has really changed the entire trajectory of my career and the perception of me," Purrazzo said. "Going into IMPACT, I had, I think my time in NXT deemed me a little bit difficult, a little bit outspoken, a little bit maybe cocky or overconfident, and I think that I've been able to rehab that image of myself and show able to show people like, no, I'm a team player. Yes, of course, I want to be the champion, and I want to be at the top, but I can also be a champion and handle all the responsibilities that come with that. It's opened a lot of doors for me going into this free agency. I don't have an answer. I don't have any details or anything because I just don't know yet. There's a lot of pros and cons to every place that I could go. Also, I will say, my heart is so full for IMPACT that whether I stay or go or whatever the case is going to be, it's not gonna be an easy decision, no matter what my decision is. To stay is to be with my family. Obviously, my husband's there, and I've had the time of my life and the career moments of my life there, but also I have to weigh is it time to maybe try to do that somewhere else. So it's very difficult." (h/t: Fightful)

When Purrazzo initially signed with IMPACT, before she inked the contract she revealed that there was interest from both WWE and AEW in signing her. Purrazzo has wrestled all over the world, collecting belts in promotions like ROH where she held the ROH Women's World Championship and AAA, holding the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Comicbook.com will continue to keep you updated on Purrazzo's wrestling future.