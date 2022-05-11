Drew McIntyre Proposes WWE Revive a Classic Attitude Era Championship

✖

Drew McIntyre had an idea while speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT this week — bring back the WWE European Championship! The title was a staple of WWE's Attitude Era from 1997-2002, with some of its champions including The British Bulldog, William Regal, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, D'Lo Brown and Shane McMahon. The title was virtually synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship in WWE's midcard, with three different wrestlers — Brown, Angle and Jeff Jarrett — all holding both titles at once and being referred to as the Eurocontinental Champion. The title was unified with the IC title in July 2002 via a Ladder Match between Rob Van Dam and Jeff Hardy.

"Yes! I just want it. Because when I was a kid and I saw it I was like 'ah man, I want to be European champion' and now I can't because it doesn't exist right now. I don't like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid," McIntyre said. "So just bring it back, let me win it and then I'll retire it. You never want too many titles in the company because then it's not as special. I think where we're at right now is good, but give ol' Drew the European title for young Drew."

WWE recently announced that it will be returning to the United Kingdom in September for its first major pay-per-view since SummerSlam 1992. The event, dubbed Clash at the Castle, will take place on Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The idea was something McIntyre was publicly pushing for during his two reigns as WWE Champion in 2020-21 and he discussed it again in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"When it comes to Tyson (Fury), I see the ball is in his court," he added. "You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead. My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening. And the tickets are fighting off the shelf, so get them soon."