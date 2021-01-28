Dwayne Johnson Unveils Young Rock Poster

✖

Young Rock is almost here! The new NBC sitcom premieres in February and is expected to follow Dwyane Johson through childhood into a fictional future in which he runs for president. The wrestler-turned-actor shared a new poster for the upcoming series, which revealed the official timeline. Fans will be getting a closer look at Johnson's life in 1982, 1987, and 1990. The poster, which includes the tagline "A comedy about a little kid who dreamed big," doesn't include the future Johnson years, but it was previously reported that his fictional presidential run will take place in 2032.

"Mark your calendars 📆 🚨 On FEBRUARY 16th myself and #YoungRock join you and your families in your living room 🏠 📺 If I could go back to these three defining stages of my crazy life and tell myself something, here’s what I’d say... Hey 10yr old me - keep smiling kid... you’ll hit some rough and complicated patches in a few years, but always keep smiling. Hey 15yr old me - shave the full porn mustache as soon as you can and trust me, much later in life you’ll see how cool it actually was that everyone thought you were an undercover cop in high school because you looked 46yrs old. Hey 18yr old me - for the love of all that’s holy... never EVER leave the house wearing that fake jewelry, turtle neck and f*cking fanny pack," Johnson wrote on Instagram. You can check out the poster in the post below:

You can read a description for Young Rock here: "'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions."

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th.