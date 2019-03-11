The Shield Victorious in WWE Fastlane Swan Song

The Shield were victorious in their reunion on Sunday as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley when a final Triple Power Bomb was used to pin Corbin.

There was little doubt The Shield would lose their “final” match together. At this moment, Ambrose is set to leave the company sometime in April, but some believe that his exit may be part of a WWE storyline. We’ll have to wait and see on that, but for now, Fastlane will have to do for the trio’s victory lap.

The trio officially reunited on Monday Night Raw this week when Reigns, fresh off his return from battling leukemia, asked Rollins if he was willing to reform the group one more time. Rollins was apprehensive at first given what Ambrose had done in recent months, but “The Big Dog” convinced him to join after talking about how life is too short to hold grudges.

The pair then spent the rest of the show trying to bring Ambrose back into the fold. After failing to convince him a couple times backstage, the pair joined him in the ring after he suffered a loss against Elias. Ambrose initially stormed out of the arena through the crowd, but ran back in after Reigns and Rollins were jumped by Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre. The three posed in the ring together after chasing the heels off.

The Shield initially reformed back in August when Rollins and Ambrose ran out the night after SummerSlam to stop Braun Strowman from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract for Reigns’ Universal Championship. Strowman responded by turning heel and aligning himself with McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, which culminated in a six-man tag match at the Super Show-Down event where the Shield won despite Ambrose teasing a betrayal for several weeks.

On the same night that Reigns announced he needed to leave wrestling due to leukemia.Rollins and Ambrose closed out the show by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships. But before anyone could celebrate, Ambrose nailed Rollins with his Dirty Deeds finisher to kick off a heel turn. He later explained that he turned on both Rollins and Reigns because the group needed to “pay for their sins.”

The feud between Rollins and Ambrose eventually led to the latter winning the Intercontinental Championship at TLC in December. But the feud was inexplicably dropped shortly after as Rollins turned his attention to Brock Lesnar while Ambrose gradually turned babyface again.

Connor Casey contributed to this article