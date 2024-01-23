Finn Balor's WWE Contract is Reportedly Expiring Soon

The professional wrestling landscape is undergoing a significant shift throughout 2024. Television rights deals for both WWE and AEW's products are expiring by the year's end. Fan-favorite promotion Impact Wrestling has rebranded itself to the letters that put it on the map, TNA. Top talent from across the industry are becoming free agents. Some of those superstar swaps have already been executed, with former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay taking his talents to AEW and multi-time NJPW Wrestle Kingdom headliner Kazuchika Okada announcing that he is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. Unless something changes in the next two months, another former world champion could find himself in wrestling's growing free agent pool.

Finn Balor Becoming a Free Agent After WWE WrestleMania 40

(Photo: WWE)

The Prince could exit WWE by the end of this quarter.

As reported by Wrestling Inc founder Raj Giri, Finn Balor's WWE contract is set to expire after WWE WrestleMania 40. Giri added that as far as he knows, Balor "hasn't been approached" for a renewal yet.

Would Finn Balor Leave WWE?

(Photo: WWE)

If he follows Kurt Angle's advice, Balor will depart his long-time employer if his booking doesn't change soon.

"If WWE doesn't end up doing something with him, that's dramatic, I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else," Angle said in 2023. "I don't want to see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it."

Angle's sentiments stemmed from Balor's string of high-profile losses throughout 2023. He was defeated by Edge (AEW's Adam Copeland) at WWE WrestleMania 39, suffering a rare defeat as his Demon King alter ego. From there, Balor was on the receiving end of a beatdown by Carlito and Savio Vega at WWE Backlash as his stablemate Damian Priest was beat by Bad Bunny. He then went 0-2 in premium live event title matches against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Today, he reigns as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Outside of WWE, Balor has a former home in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as many friends in AEW. Balor competed in the Far East as Prince Devitt for eight years, dominating the juniors division but never ascending to heavyweight.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Balor's WWE future.