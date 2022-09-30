Former NXT Champion Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure

Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since June. He and tag partner Dolph Ziggler returned to Monday Night Raw earlier this year, turning face for the first time in years, but their duo quietly became a solo act over the summer. Ziggler engaged in a feud with Austin Theory while Roode was nowhere to be seen. This extended absence appears to be the result of an injury, as Roode took to his Instagram on Thursday to share that he recently had a visit to Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.

"Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham, AL," Roode wrote in the post's caption. "Big thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr. Micheal Ellerbusch, Dr. Andrew Cordover, and Dr. Charles Carnel."

Roode has not wrestled since June 25th, where he squared off against Omos at a live event. This was one of a total of eight live events that Roode competed at from May 21st until June 25th. Besides those bouts, Roode was last seen wrestling as an entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which took place on the April 1st SmackDown.

Roode has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2016. He debuted in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Dallas and would wrestle his first WWE match later that summer and rode a wave of victories to a NXT Championship win in January 2017. Roode reigned with NXT's top prize until August 2017, dropping the title to Drew McIntyre.

Shortly after that loss, Roode was called up to SmackDown, working as a face for the first time in his WWE tenure. He captured both the WWE United States and Raw Tag Titles in his first two years on the main roster. From there, Roode would begin teaming with Ziggler in 2019 and has been by the Show Off's side ever since.

Outside of WWE, Roode is most known for his tenure in Impact Wrestling. The Glorious One held that promotion's world title on two occasions, with the first of those reigns being for a record 256 days. Since that reign ended over a decade ago, no wrestler has come close to breaking Roode's record.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Roode's WWE status.