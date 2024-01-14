TNA Announces Expansion on Partnership With Lucha Libre AAA

TNA kicked off 2024 with their annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view during which TNA President Scott D'Amore announced that the company will be collaborating with lucha libre promotion AAA. D'Amore brought out AAA CEO Dorian Roldán Peña to make the announcement official. "I don't know if I have ever seen a collaboration be as mutually beneficial as the one that we have enjoyed over so many years between Lucha Libre AAA and TNA Wrestling," D'Amore said on stage.

A video package then played showing off some of their greatest moments together before Peña took the microphone to speak. "I'm really happy and thank you Scott for inviting us because something that we have been thinking in the last year is how we can bring more luchadores, more lucha libre, to America," Peña said. "There is a lot of talent in this partnership that we are going to expand. Let me tell you something, the flare of Lucha Libre with the intensity of TNA Wrestling we are going to change the landscape for the next year." The first order of business included a high-flying X-Division match between Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, and one of AAA's biggest stars, El Hijo del Vikingo on the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The partnership isn't exactly new, they had both worked together previously in the early 2000s first in 2004 where AAA would send a bunch of notable luchadores to TNA and again in 2006. The relationship dissolved for a multitude of reasons but they managed to keep a line of communication open throughout the mid-2000s where they would reignite the working relationship a number of other times. They have now been working together for over 20 years.

With the rebrand, TNA has already made moves to sign multiple talents, including KUSHIDA, Dani Luna, Leon Slater, and Trent Seven. It's clear that TNA has no intention of taking its foot off the gas now, and as the free agent pool begins to fill up, TNA is once again showing that they are a viable option for any wrestler with its talented roster.

What do you make of TNA and AAA teaming up once again? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments!