Xia Brookside Signs Multi-Year Contract With TNA Wrestling

At TNA Hard To Kill, Xia Brookside appeared in the second-ever TNA Knockouts Ultimate X match against Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Dani Luna (rising star who also recently signed with TNA), Jody Threat, and Gisele Shaw. Shaw walked out of the match as the winner, earning herself a shot at the Knockouts World Championship but Brookside earned an opportunity of her own. The young wrestler from England had a great showing in the match and shortly after TNA announced that she had signed with the company. A later report from Fightful Select revealed that Brookside had signed a three-year contract and the two had talks as far back as November to bring her into the company. Although Brookside hasn't been stateside for long, she has appeared in independent promotions like Freelance, Black Label Pro, DREAMWAVE, AIW, and Prestige, to name a few.

.@XiaBrookside makes her TNA debut as we kick off #HardToKill with The Knockouts Ultimate X Match! pic.twitter.com/KO7xE4Kbae — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024

Brookside also appeared in WWE as far back as 2018 where where she competed in the Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round to Io Shirai. Brookside was a big part of the NXT UK brand until its hiatus in 2022. After her release, she reappeared in STARDOM joining Club Venus with AEW's Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa for a short stint in the STARDOM Triangle Derby. Dani Luna, another rising star in the U.K., previously signed a contract with TNA and she also competed in the Knockouts Ultimate X match.

The signing of fresh talent in the Knockouts division specifically comes after the loss of Deonna Purrazzo (now signed with AEW) and as reports suggest, Trinity could be on her way back to WWE "sooner than later." Trinity competed against Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at Hard To Kill but ultimately, Grace walked out victorious and cemented herself a three-time Knockouts World Champion.

In October at Bound for Glory it was announced that IMPACT Wrestling would return to its Total Nonstop Action roots with the relaunch of TNA Wrestling. They've already been making big moves, like their partnership with the NFL and their expanded partnership with Lucha Libre AAA. TNA has also made a move to bring in some big names into the company that were in the free agency pool, like KUSHIDA and former WWE Superstars Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke).

Are you excited to see Brookside compete in TNA? What Knockouts would you like to see her up against?