Former WWE Writer Shoots Down The Rock WrestleMania 39 Report

For a long while, the prevailing theory was that The Rock would return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 39, and he would be doing so to face the biggest star in the company Roman Reigns. It's a dream match-up and one many were still holding onto until a few months ago, but that is not going to happen, at least this year. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer stated that The Rock has indicated he won't have time to get into the kind of ring shape he needs to be in as the reason it isn't happening, but former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz shot that down in an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"A source tells him [Meltzer], 'The Rock is not going to make it to WrestleMania because he feels he doesn't have time to get into match shape.' I know that it is not the case. That is not the reason, whether it happens or doesn't happen, I know it's a line," Gewirtz said. Then Gewirtz said that reports being treated as facts is part of what bothers him the most about the situation.

"Then, it just took a life of its own where, all of a sudden, everyone reading it on the internet and Twitter takes it as fact, to the point where Roman goes on the Tonight Show and tells Jimmy Fallon, 'I understand Rock made a statement and doesn't have time to get into ring shape. I'm watching this like, 'What? What statement? Show me the statement. There is no statement.' This is a quote that some stooge reported to a wrestling insider newsletter and now it's written in granite and stone. That's the stuff that drives me nuts," Gewirtz said.

Paul Heyman also previously addressed The Rock not being at WrestleMania, and he viewed a little differently. While Heyman said The Rock might not be able to dedicate the time to getting into ring shape he wants to, he also added he could still probably make a 15-minute match happen.

When asked how long it takes to get into ring shape, Heyman said, "Six to ten weeks. Just like a boxing match. Then, once he's in that shape, he's good for the rest of the summer. Boxing and MMA, you train for one day, you peak on that one day, hopefully, then you go into another fight ten months later, you start a whole new training camp. Once you get back into ring shape, the muscle memory kicks in, your lungs know how to breathe, your brain knows how to send out signals and you're there. Your body knows how to absorb the punishment you take."

"Could Dwayne Johnson have come back and put together a classic 15-minute memorable match with Roman Reigns without going through that training? I bet he could. I bet, based on his knowledge in the ring, his supreme psychology that made him such a huge star, the people we have around us to diagram such a confrontation, and just that he'll push himself beyond his own limit, we could have had a great 15-minute match," Heyman said.

