Gable Steveson Reveals His Wrestling Future on WWE NXT

After several weeks of shining in small moments during WWE NXT, Gable Steveson was set to address his WWE future tonight, but we got even more than that. Steveson has made appearances over the past month or so NXT, it's been hard not to be impressed with some of the damage he's been dishing out. Tonight Steveson hit the ring to reveal whether he would be going for more Olympic Gold, returning to College to pursue another National Championship, or launching his WWE career. He was about to share before Baron Corbin came out, who made his vote crystal clear. Steveson would then announce that not only was he staying in NXT, but he would have his first match at the Great American Bash against Corbin.

"Thank you to everyone in NXT. Many of you may not know who I am, but I would like to introduce myself," Steveson said. "My name is Gable Stevenson." The USA chants started, and Steveson said Thank you, "I'm the 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist and a two-time NCAA Champion. And next year, in the 2024 Paris Games I oucld become the first ever two time Gold Medalist. Or I can go back to college and become a three-time NCAA Champion. Or I could finally make my decision right now, and that decision is."

GABLE STEVESON IS NXT



Before Steveson could finish Baron Corbin came out. "Whoa whoa whoa Gable, let's be careful about what you say next. Because what you say next could determine your entire future. Man to man, let me give you some advice. I say go back to college. Win another National Championship," Corbin said.

"I say go back to the Olympics. Win another gold. You said it yourself, you'd be the first ever American Wrestling two-time Gold Medalist. Just don't come to NXT. Because if you do Gable, look, I'm going to make you do something you've never done before. Fail.

"I mean look where you're standing. This is not amateur wrestling. This mat will humble you. This whole thing will make you question your entire existence," Corbin said. "So much so you step into this building and tell a gold medalist you don't belong here. For eight years I've done everything they've asked of me, but I no longer care. You're a bad man, but this is a different game. You're swimming with sharks. You're swimming with a great white, and I smell blood."

"You just made my decision that much easier," Steveson said. "How about you vs. me in my first match at the Great American Bash?." Steveson then hit Corbin with two monster suplexes, and security had to come in to keep Corbin from running back into the ring. It would seem that Steveson is officially NXT."

