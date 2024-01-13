Jody Threat Talks Return of TNA and Ultimate X Debut at Hard to Kill

Tonight a new era of TNA begins at Hard to Kill, and a host of big-time opportunities are on the card. That includes the Knockouts Ultimate X match, which will include Jody Threat, Tasha Steel, Alisha Edwards, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, and Dani Luna. The Ultimate X match was one of the company's signature matches, and TNA will look to continue that tradition at Hard to Kill. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Threat all about being a part of TNA's new era, as well as her approach to her first ever Ultimate X match, the strengths of the Knockouts division, and so much more.

TNA's unexpected return took the wrestling world by storm, and the brand comes with a host of memorable moments. That said, it's also not the exact same TNA that fans saw all those years ago, and the brand looks to capture the sense of nostalgia while also bringing more modern elements into the mix. It's rare that you have the opportunity to be a part of a new era that also has so much history tied to it, and Threat couldn't be more excited to be in the thick of it.

"Well like everyone I was super excited. I've mentioned this a few times on podcasts. Growing up I never actually watched wrestling at all, and it wasn't until I was started training like 7 years ago that I literally binge watched wrestling, and still binge watch, that's how I do it. Like that's what our generation does is binge watch," Threat said. "But watching TNA and getting caught up on that, like I understand what it meant to so many people and what it was. So to be drifting back into a new era, and it's nostalgic but it's also carving out its new era, which I think is very exciting to be a part of the start of a new era. And I've not had that opportunity and I don't think a lot of people do get that opportunity, right?"

Having an Ultimate X match be a part of the festivities only makes sense for such a grand occasion, and the Knockouts Ultimate X match is stacked. It also happens to be Threat's Ultimate X debut, and while she has experienced some nerves, Threat is taking it all in stride.

"So I've got mixed emotions happening here. It's super super exciting but as we get closer, it's literally like three or four days away, Saturday. And just like the realities of being put in an environment that I have no experience in at all," Threat said. "My mentors tell me 'get the X Jody, get the X', So yeah, mixed emotions, and as we get closer the nerves are starting to creep in. But I think I just need to drink some water. Drink some coffee and I think we're going to be okay. Just get the X Jody!"

The match is also quite representative of the diversity within the Knockouts division. "I love the diversity too that's in there. Even just like the Ultimate X match, like look at the diversity of us that are in there. You have different styles, different sizes, different skill levels. I'm very excited but also feeling very confident that this is going to be a sick match," Threat said.

When Threat isn't throwing down in the ring, she's spending time with her beloved dog Dodger, and she recently created some cool pins of Dodger that will also help feed other pets. "So I'm selling Dodger Threat collaborative pin and basically all the proceeds are going to the Toronto Humane Society. They have a drive for pet food, and I just feel like a lot of times we focus on obviously food drives for humans, which is very important, very important, I'm not saying it's not. But I think often we forget that pets need to be fed too," Threat said.

