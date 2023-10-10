WWE Monday Night RAW Names New Top Contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship

After beating the likes of Chad Gable and Ciampa in recent matches, Gunther now has a new number one challenger for his record-breaking reign as Intercontinental Champion. On the latest edition of WWE's Monday Night RAW, the number one contender for Gunther's title was decided with a triple threat match. Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, and Ricochet all took to the ring to win a shot at Gunther at next week's season premiere of Monday Night RAW. It was Reed who walked away the victor.

Ricochet wasn't 100% going into the match, as Shinsuke Nakamura attacked him on his way to the ring. He and Gable proved not quite enough for Reed, who ended up taking the win in a shorter match than some might have expected.

Bronson Reed is now the top contender for the Intercontinental Championship, and that match will take place in Oklahoma City, OK next Monday night.

Gunther Thinking Two Titles?

Gunther is one of the odds-on favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, which would give him the opportunity to challenge for another championship at next year's WrestleMania. That puts the Ring General on a potential collision course with the Tribal Chief, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Could Gunther still set his sights on Reigns' title if he's still the Intercontinental Champion next year?

"If I get the chance to be in the Royal Rumble, then I aim to win it. I think that's a possibility," Gunther told ComicBook.com at WWE SummerSlam earlier this year. "Yes, because I don't plan on losing the Intercontinental Championship."

That said, Gunther doesn't see Reigns as his "dream opponent" during this Intercontinental Championship run. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Gunther said he views Brock Lesnar as the man he most wants to fight.

"I don't consider Roman as a dream opponent," Gunther explained. "I think they're two very completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through, first of all his family history, but then he got, basically, developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that. I think he's a picture perfect example of how WWE can take someone and turn them into an absolute superstar. I come from a different way. I'm from Europe. We always kind of had to build it up for ourselves. I was way more interested in Japanese wrestling for example than in WWE coming up as a professional wrestler so the, let's say, idols I had, or the people I watched were different people than him."