Dave Bautista on the Set Of Heels Season 2 With Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell took to social media on Tuesday to post a photo of himself on the set of Heels, which is currently filming its second season, alongside former WWE Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista. Amell wrote, “Couple of Hall Of Famers trading stories today…” as Bautista pointed at Amell, who was wearing a t-shirt based on his Heels character, Jack Spade. It’s unclear if the second season will feature “The Animal,” though Season 1 did have its fair share of cameos with the likes of CM Punk, Mick Foley and Luke Gallows.

The show’s creator, Michael Waldron, originally had Punk audition to play the role Amell would eventually get. He explained that process during an interview with ComicBook last year.

“Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they’ve just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders,” Waldron said. “Playing Jack Spade, there’s the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you’d believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here.

“There’s not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people,” he added. “We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he’s actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve.”

