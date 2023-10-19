Report: Impact Wrestling Makes Offer to CM Punk

CM Punk's latest sabbatical from professional wrestling has been going on for nearly two months now. The Second City Saint's last match came at AEW ALL IN: London this past August where he successfully defended the "real world championship" against Samoa Joe. One week later, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he had fired Punk due to a backstage incident that took place just minutes before his Wembley Stadium match. Punk allegedly confronted Jack Perry after Perry made light of a complicated glass-related incident on the pre-show broadcast. That confrontation turned physical and consequently involved surrounding parties, including Khan, who said that his safety was in danger during it.

With Punk's AEW days in the rear view, speculation has run wild surrounding the self-proclaimed best in the world's wrestling future. His last falling out with an promotion resulted in him leaving professional wrestling for over seven years. There is no word on whether Punk plans to hang it up for good this time or if he wants to finish his career on a higher note with another company.

While WWE seems to be the only realistic option, another promotion has thrown its hat into the ring.

Impact Wrestling Makes Offer to CM Punk

(Photo: IMPACT WRESTLING, AEW)

Is Pepsi Phil heading to the Impact Zone?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that Impact Wrestling "would welcome" CM Punk to the company if he had interest. Ibou of WrestlePurists followed up this report by adding that Impact "reached out to him" and "threw the offer out there."

Punk had a brief run in Impact Wrestling in the early 2000s when the company was under the TNA monicker. He wrestled 27 matches for the then-young promotion from 2002 until 2004, mostly working tag matches alongside Julio Dinero.

Who Would CM Punk Face in Impact Wrestling?

While Impact Wrestling does not have the popularity that TNA saw in the early 2010s, it currently boasts one of the strongest rosters in its two-decade history. Top stars like Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Moose, and Steve Maclin all come to mind as potential opponents for Punk should he pop by the Impact Zone.

If Punk is indeed heading to Impact, there is no better time to debut him than this weekend. Impact is bringing its signature event, Bound For Glory, to Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory goes down this Saturday, October 21st.