Impact World Champion Josh Alexander Injured, Forced to Vacate Title

Impact Wrestling's top star is on the shelf. After reigning with the Impact World Title for a record-breaking 335 days, Josh Alexander has been forced to vacate the championship due to injury. Alexander has suffered a torn triceps and will require surgery. Impact will move forward by deciding a new champion at the upcoming Impact Wrestling REBELLION pay-per-view on April 16th. It is unclear as to who will compete for the vacant title at that event. Alexander's injury will also force him to miss the upcoming Multiverse United pay-per-view, a cross-branded show with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Alexander was scheduled to defend the Impact World Title against NJPW's Kushida at Multiverse United.

"We wish Josh a full and speedy recovery, and everyone at IMPACT Wrestling, including our loyal fans, can't wait to see him back in the ring," IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore said.

Impact Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Alexander's injury...

The record-setting title run of Josh Alexander is officially over as he will relinquish the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship due to a triceps tear that will require surgery, IMPACT confirmed. Alexander became a 2-time World Champion at the 2022 REBELLION pay-per-view event in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and is the longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion in company history, with successful title defenses against Moose, Rich Swann, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian and Bully Ray, among others. Josh Alexander is currently in Orlando, Florida, where Brad M. Homan, DO, FAOAO, will be performing a triceps tendon repair later today. Steve Maclin will replace Josh Alexander to team with Swann and Kazarian tonight at the sold-out SACRIFICE extravaganza in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, against Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA). On Sunday, April 16, at the REBELLION pay-per-view in Toronto, KUSHIDA and Steve Maclin will compete in a match to determine the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Josh Alexander was originally scheduled to face KUSHIDA at the co-branded MULTIVERSE UNITED: ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE show on Thursday, March 30, from the sold-out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, as a part of WrestleCon. His replacement will be announced at a later date. SACRIFICE will stream live tonight, starting at 8 p.m. ET from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE.

