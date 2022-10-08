Josh Alexander Retains Impact World Title, Confronted by Returning Bully Ray at Bound For Glory

The main event of the stacked card for Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory was for the Impact World Championship, with Champion Josh Alexander facing Honor No More's Eddie Edwards. The match was as physical and thrilling as you would expect from these two stars, but after battling through a bloody face and more, Alexander would retain his Title, only to get attacked by Honor No More. He would get some unexpected help though when Bully Ray headed to the ring, who helped clear the ring, and then the two would end up in an intense staredown as the event came to a close.

While Ray would end up helping Alexander to clear the ring of Honor No More, who were planning on putting him through a table, he also made sure to hold the Impact World Championship for a bit and started going back and forth with Alexander Bully Ray could be heard telling Alexander that he's here to make him step his game up, and then he asked him if he knew who he was. Bully Ray said he didn't even have to ask that question, and then said "you know that smirk on your face? See it? I'm smiling too. You want your Championship? Take it!"

.@bullyray5150 just took out Honor No More with @Walking_Weapon but made sure to leave him with some STRONG words! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/5kXE6aCrvb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2022

After the event went off the air, Bully Ray and Alexander would dish out some final punishment to Mike Bennett, who came to in the ring only to get punched by Alexander and then slammed through the table by both stars. Honor No More had successfully knocked down Alexander by sheer numbers when Ray came to the ring, and initially, everyone thought he was calling his shot at the Title right then and there like Moose had when Alexander won the Title for the first time.

You can't have @bullyray5150 in a @IMPACTWRESTLING ring with a TABLE without it being used!



Check out what happened when #BoundForGlory went off the air!@Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/T8gkYe0RpO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2022

Ray won that opportunity earlier in the night, but he wasn't calling his shot tonight. Instead, he helped Alexander, but he's got his eyes on the Title, and you can probably expect this match to happen sooner than later.

