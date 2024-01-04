Adam Cole Reveals New AEW Stable Name After Betraying MJF

AEW finally revealed the identity of the Devil at Worlds End, and after Samoa Joe took down MJF to become the new AEW World Champion, MJF got another shock when Adam Cole was revealed to be his mystery nemesis. Cole stood alongside a new faction that included Wardlow, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom, and the new powerhouse faction would kick off tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Cole revealed why he chose to turn on MJF and what the faction would do next, and that's when Cole dropped the name of the new faction. The group is officially called the Undisputed Kingdom, mixing Cole and Strong's original Undisputed ERA faction with The Kingdom. It's a simple mash-up that really works, and we'll be seeing a lot more of this group moving forward.

After getting met with boos, Cole said, "I find it so ironic that so many people were disgusted, appalled, shocked, at what happened at Worlds End. Which means that one you're all stupid and two you don't know right from wrong. You think we're the bad guys because we betrayed MJF. MJF, the guy who has created more enemies than anyone else in AEW ever. The guy who's run his mouth about everyone in AEW, but I'm the bad guy. If that makes me the devil, then buy me a first-class ticket straight to hell."

"MJF is a narcissist. The only person that MJF cares about is MJF. MJF has had his claws hooked in AEW for far too long, and I think it's time for a change," Cole said. "Someday, a lot of them do now, but most of that locker room will thank me. Most of you will someday thank me. Hell, even Tony Khan will thank me, because fact is guys, MJF is gone and he's never coming back."

The Undisputed Kingdom is here and they enter #AEWDynamite to their BRAND NEW Theme “DEVIL RISING” by @MikeyRukus! pic.twitter.com/KklAsKg7YP — AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) January 4, 2024

"How could you Adam. How could you. Well there's a lot of reasons I did what I did. First of all, the second MJF thought he didn't need me, he would have done the same to me. I just beat him to the punch," Cole said. "That's the key word, need. Adam Cole never needed MJF. MJF needed Cole. I sacrificed everything for that friendship. Damn, that's how I broke my ankle."

Cole continued, pointing out some of the biggest parts of their partnership were because of him. "None of you would even be chanting for MJF without Adam Cole. Better Than You Bay Bay made you fall in love with MJF. That's me. I saved MJF's Championship reign, and I ended it." Cole then added, "You can chant all that you want, but MJF is dead."

Cole went through the whole team and what they would be pursuing, and that included plenty of Championships. Cole then said that Wardlow would do the right thing and surrender the AEW World Championship to Cole when the time comes. Cole then talked to Samoa Joe, telling Joe that he hopes Joe isn't the Champion when Wardlow moves up the ranks to challenge for the Title, since it would suck to hurt a friend.

Cole said AEW needed change and they gave it to them, and he added that the Devil is here to stay, bay bay. Then Jay White's music hit and White came out and addressed Cole. White said he was impressed by the plan to take out MJF, but wasn't so happy about being collateral damage. White then brought out The Gunns and they headed to the ring, and they were met by Undisputed Kingdom as Cole left the ring. Wardlow then ran in after securing Cole and the numbers game overwhelmed Bullet Club Gold.

That's when The Acclaimed came out and helped chase off Cole's group, as they were also affected by The Devil's actions. It appears Cole's new faction will have some opposition, but he is off to a great start.

