AEW Dynamite: Fan-Favorite Tag Team Finally Returns to Action

Private Party is officially back in action. The duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy haven't been seen on TV since 2022, as Quen went down with an injury that December. In the time since, Kassidy has been involved in other storylines, working with the Hardys and various other stars, but hasn't been a featured member of the roster. Fortunately, that's about to change, as Quen has returned to action and reunited with his tag partner.

After a match between International Champion Orange Cassidy and Top Flight's Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite, Private Party made their grand return to the ring, complete with a velvet rope entrance and all. Quen and Kassidy came out together for the first time in over a year, and the crowd seemed ecstatic to see the tag team back in action.

Private Party not only debuted to a great reaction from the live crowd on AEW Dynamite, but they also voiced their plans to take over the current tag team division. They called out several teams by name, including FTR, the Young Bucks, and the Hardys. There's no word yet as to who their next opponents will be.

No Word on AEW Plans for Dolph Ziggler

Marq Quen's return is undoubtedly exciting for AEW fans, but another face they've been hoping to see on TV doesn't look to be showing up any time soon.

Dolph Ziggler was released by WWE late last year and his brother, Ryan Nemeth, works for AEW. Fans have hoped and speculated that this could mean Ziggler would be All Elite before too long, but Nemeth recently confirmed to ComicBook.com that neither of them know of any plans just yet.

"If that is happening, I am unaware of it and I think he may also be unaware of it," Nemeth told us. "I don't know. I love hearing wrestling gossip about things that may be imaginary."

Of course, that doesn't mean Dolph Ziggler won't ever join All Elite Wrestling now that he's a free agent. There's no telling where he will end up, but he's now one of the biggest names available in professional wrestling. Mustafa Ali was also released by WWE near the end of 2022, and his name will be another on the top of wish lists from fans of most wrestling promotions.

What did you think of AEW's surprise return on Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments!