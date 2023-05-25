AEW Beats WWE in Signing Two Decorated Free Agents (Update)

New Japan's Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) are currently working without contracts and have generated interest from both WWE and AEW. The pair first started teaming together in 2017 and rose to prominence in 2021 after joining Will Ospreay's United Empire stable. They then went on to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships (twice) and captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Sakura Genesis back in April. Mark Davis' recent injury forced the pair to relinquish both seths titles, though Fletcher is booked for tonight's AEW when he challenges Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

Per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has expressed interest inn signing the pair. However, as recently as this past weekend, "AEW was actually very confident that they were going to sign the duo. The pair have sporadically popped up on AEW programming since last June, facing the likes of FTR, The Young Bucks and The Best Friends while also teaming with Ospreay in trios action.

"...We're told that there have been short-term plans for Aussie Open in AEW. even before Mark Davis's injury, which is said to be a meniscus injury," Sapp added. "During the process it was confirmed to Fightful by those close with Aussie Open that Tony Khan actually paid for Mark Davis' surgery himself, even with the team not under contract."

Update: Shortly after Fletcher's match with Cassidy, AEW's Tony Khan officially announced the pair have signed with the company.

They're one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it's official:

Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE!



Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis!



Congratulations #AussieOpen! pic.twitter.com/S0Cjt9ZTUT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 25, 2023

AEW Dynamite Full Card (May 24, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher ROH World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik (Open House Match)

The House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik (Open House Match) Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

Adam Cole & Chris Jericho's Contract Signing

Promos from FTR, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Card