Jake Paul Endorses Logan Paul Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul has the opportunity to set his biggest WWE goal in motion this Saturday. The social media superstar re-upped his WWE contract earlier this year and specifically noted that he would not have inked a new deal if he did not believe that he could win a championship in the company. Logan has had one title match in WWE thus far, unsuccessfully challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last fall at WWE Crown Jewel. This Saturday, Logan is one of seven competitors in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, a bout that would grant him a title match whenever he pleases against any champion of his choosing should he win.

While LA Knight remains the fan-favorite choice, Paul has his fair share of supporters, including brother Jake Paul.

"Logan is the best choice to win. He's larger than life," Jake told SI. "He has the bravado. He's the heel. He's perfect for this. There's no doubt in my mind he will win."

Logan attempted to work as a babyface for a couple of months last year, successfully getting cheers at WWE SummerSlam and WWE Crown Jewel. That said, his support expired quickly, as he received loud boos this past January at WWE Royal Rumble. Logan has since embraced his heel persona, egging on jeers from even his hometown crowd.

Beyond Logan's character ability, Jake pointed to his in-ring style as being deserving of a top spot in WWE.

"At the end of the day, he's an entertainer and a super athlete. He can do backflips, the splits, kip-ups, and he's been creating his own moves out here training in Puerto Rico," Jake continued. "He's creative. That's what the sport is built around: creativity. We're hated in these worlds, and we fit perfectly into those characters."

WWE Money in the Bank goes down on Saturday, July 1st at 3 PM ET.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card

