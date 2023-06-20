Logan Paul Calls Out His Fellow WWE Money in the Bank Competitors After WWE Raw

Logan Paul returned to WWE TV on Monday Night Raw this week, announcing he'd be competing in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Paul's comments prompted the other competitors in the match — Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch (Damian Priest will also be in the match but wasn't present — to come out to the ring, leading to a brawl when Butch attacked Paul. The celebrity YouTuber gave a backstage interview after the show in which he called out everybody in his way of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"F— y'all. You can bleep that? Bleep it again. F— y'all. I'm coming for that ass," Paul said. This bout will mark Paul's sixth WWE match, which previously includes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, competing in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

"I gotta win," Paul said. "I just cut a promo, talking smack about this entire city (Cleveland) losing, and I think I'd like to win. I think I'd like a WWE championship on my resume. I don't really like following the traditional path, so I'm gonna take the shortcut, get that briefcase, cash it in, beat whoever I have to."

Seth Rollins on His WrestleMania 39 Match With Logan Paul

Since beating Paul, Rollins won WWE's new World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions pay-per-view and has started racking up successful title defenses. He'll take on Bron Breakker on tonight's NXT and will defend his title against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank.

"It's a hundred percent different," Rollins recently said on My Love Letter to Wrestling regarding his match with Paul. "Obviously, there's a lot more pressure on me to carry the weight of a match, carry the burden of a huge WrestleMania match. There's a lot of pressure on you. The company is basically saying 'Here, we trust you to handle this and do this well.' And then you're in there with a guy who, like you said, has very little experience."

"I'll say this about Logan, he's a hard-working cat," he added. "He is a hustler. And I don't think you get to his level of success just kinda phoning it in."