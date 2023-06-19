Logan Paul's WWE Return: What Should Fans Expect?

Logan Paul is on his way back to WWE. The social media superstar has not been seen on WWE programming since WWE WrestleMania 39 where he was defeated by Seth Rollins in one of the more critically acclaimed matches of the weekend. Like his previous showings at WWE Royal Rumble and WWE Crown Jewel, Paul impressed in defeat, re-emphasizing that he can hang with WWE's best. Paul also recently re-upped his WWE contract, inking a new deal with the company that will see him wrestle on multiple premium live events throughout the calendar year. That first PLE on the new contract seems to be sooner than later, as Paul's upcoming Monday Night Raw return suggests that he will factor into WWE Money in the Bank next month.

All that has been announced surrounding Paul's return tonight is that he will be appearing on the Monday Night Raw live broadcast. That said, there are a couple of segment options for Paul that would set up his short-term WWE future.

Answers Seth Rollins's Open Challenge

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in another open challenge tonight on the red brand. Considering Paul's history with Rollins, there is every possibility that he could be the man to answer the free title shot.

That said, it feels unlikely that Paul would wrestle on television, as he has been reserved for premium live events up to this point. He could pull a stunt similar to Kevin Owens in May 2015, where he answers the open challenge but attacks the champion before the bell rings, setting up a match between the two at the upcoming premium live event.

Declares for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Cover your ears, LA Knight fans.

Weeks before Paul's return was announced, reports had circulated that Paul would be competing in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. The timing of his return seems to point to that being the case, no pun intended.

As mentioned previously, Paul wrestling on television seems unlikely. Rather than win a qualifying match like all the current Money in the Bank match competitors, Paul could emphasize his heel persona by simply declaring himself for the multi-man bout. Considering he previously said that he wouldn't have re-signed with WWE if he didn't think he could become a champion, Paul competing for the briefcase would be his one-way ticket to realizing that dream.

Starts a New Feud

In just over two years with the company, Paul has already mixed it up with a good amount of main event talent. He has wrestled WrestleMania headliners like The Miz and Roman Reigns while also sharing the ring with WWE Hall of Famers like Rey Mysterio.

In an effort to find a fresh opponent, Paul could look to the rest of the WWE roster. Names like Johnny Gargano and Chad Gable could provide good foils to Paul, while fresh call-ups like Apollo Crews and Odyssey Jones could look to get some shine by sharing the ring with the social media superstar.

Monday Night Raw goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network.