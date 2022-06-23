Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is finally happening. The YouTube star and was originally scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's younger half-brother in December, only for Fury to get pulled days prior due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. Paul went on to have a rematch with former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and won again, this time via knockout in the sixth round. Paul took to Twitter on Thursday morning and confirmed the Fury fight was finally happening, this time on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

"Okay people he grew a set overnight. It's official, Im taking this little Fury's head off," Paul wrote. "Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing."

Fury, who also posted an announcement on Twitter, has built up an 8-0 professional record, with his latest win coming against Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight at Wembley Stadium.

