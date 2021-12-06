Jake Paul Offers Tyron Woodley Additional Half-Million If He Can Knock Him Out In Rematch

News broke on Monday that the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match had been canceled due to the latter suffering from a chest infection and a broken rib. Shortly after that news dropped, it was announced that Paul will instead by fighting former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18. Paul and Woodley first clashed back in late August, with Paul winning via split decision and Woodley almost immediately calling for a rematch.

While Paul was announcing his rematch with Woodley, he decided to sweeten the deal by offering an additional $500,000 if Woodley can knock him out. He explained in a video (h/t MMA Fighting), “It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest b—. He has pulled out of the fight. The Furys have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition,’ who knows what’s going on in that camp? I think he has a bad case of ‘p—-itis.’ I couldn’t believe the news at first. This still doesn’t even seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he will be watching at home, paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick, get the f— over it. This is boxing. It’s official, he was scared, I think the pressure got to him, the s— talk got to him. That’s the bad news, guys.

“The good news is that Mr. Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like, ‘Hey, you want to take the fight?’ He has been training,” he continued. “He goes, ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch, run it back.’ I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Leave no doubt. I didn’t knock him out the first time, I’m coming back and I’m getting that crazy W, the crazy highlight-reel knockout. Dec. 18, the show must go on, I’ll see you guys there.”

The YouTube personality has a 4-0 record as a pro boxer, defeating the likes of Nate Robinson and Be Askren. A fight with Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, would have marked the first time he faced a professional boxer.