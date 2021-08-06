The Suicide Squad Launches With Rare 100% Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

✖

The Suicide Squad has launched with a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this, The Suicide Squad has 43 reviews submitted by critics - and all of them are fresh. Even some of the more lukewarm reviews still seem to indicate that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn brings a much more fun and entertaining vision of The Suicide Squad to the screen. This is a great start for Warner Bros. DC Films, who are hoping the hype around The Suicide Squad will bring fans back to theaters, much the same way they've returned for Marvel's Black Widow.

In his own review, Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson has nothing by high praise for The Suicide Squad:

"There are so many things about The Suicide Squad that are revolutionary, from the extraordinary ensemble cast to the compelling and downright absurd story. But the most surreal element of the film might be the way it showcases the endless potential of the DC universe, with a feeling of wonder that those who have spent hours thumbing through back issues at their local comic shop will probably recognize. The Suicide Squad not only raises the bar for just how much a superhero movie can accomplish in one sitting, but it proves that the weird and oft-forgotten comic characters are superstars deserving of your attention. I have never seen a superhero movie with such a refined sense of identity and such a love for the source material — and if I never see one like it again, I’ll only be a little disappointed."

EW's Leah Greenblatt says that even when The Suicide Squad misses the mark, Gunn still makes it fun: "A good half of the jokes don't land, but unlike his predecessor's joyless slog, Gunn's version at least celebrates the nonsense..."

LA Times Justin Chang has never been happier to be wrong about a film: "After 2016's ugly, bludgeoning "Suicide Squad," I couldn't imagine liking - and could barely stomach the idea of seeing - another movie called "Suicide Squad." I'm delighted to be proven wrong."

The Wrap's Alonso Duralde says that The Suicide Squad is up there with Deadpool in terms of exemplifying just how good R-rated superhero movies can be: "By no means perfect, but like the Deadpool movies, it's a showcase for what can happen when a superhero movie is allowed to be sprightly, self-aware, and sardonic while also indulging in hard-R violence, gore, and language."

And Perri Nemiroff sums it up with this succinct statement: "One of the franchise's biggest, bloodiest and most bizarre movies yet - and also one of its best."

The Suicide Squad will be in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. You can watch our interviews with the cast above.