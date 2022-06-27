John Cena Comments on His WWE Raw Return Tonight

John Cena will make his return to WWE programming on tonight's Monday Night Raw to celebrate 20 years since his WWE onscreen debut. The Peacemaker star has become one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time with 16 world championship reigns and five WrestleMania main events. He has transitioned into a part-time wrestling schedule in recent years, with his last appearance coming at SummerSlam last year when he tried and failed to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Universal Championship. All signs point to this run leading up to a United States Championship match against Theory at SummerSlam.

"What a long, strange trip it's been...," Cena tweeted on Monday morning. "Truckin' down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We're going to have some good Old Fashioned fun TONIGHT!"

Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/l57y84X5Bd — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2022

As Cena's career in Hollywood has continued to grow, many have wondered how much longer he'll continue to wrestle in any capacity. He explained his thoughts regarding the rest of his wrestling career in an interview with Chris Hardwick last year.

"Returning to WWE, it's a brand new world. A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there," Cena said. "To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That's a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, 'dude, you're done' or it could tell me, 'You're so far from done it's crazy.' That's another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add.

"I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket," he added. "If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."