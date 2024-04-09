Johnny Knoxville Wants a WrestleMania Rematch Against Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville is open to having a rematch with his WrestleMania opponent Sami Zayn. The Jackass headliner and WWE Superstar had a spirited matchup at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, with the bout having the "Anything Goes" stipulation. Sami Zayn was a heel, aka bad guy, at the time, with Knoxville playing the fan-favorite. It's a stark difference from WrestleMania 40, where Sami Zayn heroically defeated Gunther to end his reign as Intercontinental Champion. Johnny Knoxville joins a long list of celebrities to compete at WrestleMania, with some making multiple appearances. Could we see another rematch between Knoxville and Zayn at the Showcase of the Immortals?

ComicBook.com spoke to Johnny Knoxville ahead of the premiere of his new movie Sweet Dreams. When asked if he felt any FOMO after seeing Sami Zayn when the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania this weekend, Knoxville responded, "I don't really care to talk about that lowdown and dirty Sami Zayn too much. I did love smashing him in his big, stupid face at WrestleMania, and I hope, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, I get to one day do that again."

He added, "I know he's a good guy now, but I don't think he's a great guy." You can see a clip of the interview in the player above.

What is Johnny Knoxville's Sweet Dreams about?

The description of Sweet Dreams reads, "Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, Theo Von and Kate Upton unite in this wild and off-the-wall journey of second chances from the producer of The Peanut Butter Falcon. Forced into rehab at SWEET DREAMS recovery center, Morris (Knoxville) struggles to confront the wreckage of his life. But when their house goes up for auction, he reluctantly agrees to coach their misfit softball team of recovering addicts to win a cash prize and prove that everyone, despite their past, can hit a home run."

Sweet Dreams is playing in theaters on April 12th.