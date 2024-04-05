WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Set

It's time to take a look at the extravagant set for WrestleMania 40. This is being billed as the biggest WrestleMania of all time, and much of that hype is on the back of the dual main events of The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Final Boss" The Rock) vs. Cody Rhodes and WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Reigns defending his championship against Rhodes in Night 2 of WrestleMania. One thing you can count on WrestleMania having is a massive set, and that's the case with this year's set at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Kayla Braxton and Jackie Redmond were on hand for WrestleMania XL set reveal, which was shared on WWE's social media sites. The Ninja Kidz were on hand to help with the big unveiling, flipping and spinning into the ring. Fireworks lit up the Philadelphia night sky once the set was shown, with the set reveal being sponsored by WWE 2K 24, the highest-rated console game in WWE 2K franchise history.

CM Punk reveals original WrestleMania 40 plans

CM Punk may be on the sidelines due to an injury, but that isn't stopping him from staying in the daily news cycle. The Straight Edge Superstar tore his bicep at the Royal Rumble, squashing a potential WrestleMania match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The WWE Heavyweight Champion was publicly vocal about his displeasure at CM Punk's WWE return during the Elimination Chamber, and the two also had face-offs and promos in the ring.

Punk confirmed during an interview with Ariel Helwani that he and Rollins were on a collision course for WrestleMania 40, noting that when he came back he didn't want to step on anyone's toes and take anybody's main event spot away from them.

"It changed a lot you know because I came back in and I told Triple H, 'look man, I'm not here to steal anybody's spotlight, take anybody's main event like I get it," Punk said on the MMA Hour. "I was p--sed 10 years ago when I had to sit through Rock/Cena two years in a row and now everything's different. Mania's two nights now so more people get that opportunity and for me it was always just about the booker. In my head, you cannot become main event talent unless you work with other main event talent. You can't be a main event talent if you don't work in the main event spots normally afforded only for the main event talent. And that's what I craved was more knowledge, more experience. I want to be that guy; I want to see if I can be that guy. I know I can, I know there's people that don't think I can, so that's even more motivation to show them that yeah, I am that guy."

He continued, "The plan I think was going to be Seth and I," Punk then confirms the match was for the World Heavyweight Championship. "I believe so. Again, I came in and said I'm not asking questions." Helwani asks if that match was something that he wanted or if there was something else that he would have liked to do instead. Punk states he was content with a match against Rollins. "Yeah, there's history there, there's story there."