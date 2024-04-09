WWE WrestleMania 40 Obliterates Numerous Company Records, Cemented as Most Successful Event in WWE History

Touting WWE WrestleMania 40 as the biggest edition of WWE's signature show was no hyperbole. Going into this year's Showcase of the Immortals, WWE set itself on a course for historic success, breaking the company's all-time gate record in just the first 24 hours of tickets going on sale back in August 2023. This surpassed the previous record of $21.6 million held by WWE WrestleMania 39.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Sets Unprecedented Records

WWE WrestleMania 40 has since come and gone and the final numbers are astronomical.

As reported by Variety, WWE WrestleMania 40's gate is up 78 percent compared to its predecessor, WWE WrestleMania 39, which itself was the company's previous gate record. Merchandise sales also had a significant increase, landing at 20 percent higher than last year.

That success was not limited to Lincoln Financial Field either, as viewership numbers were up 41 percent from WWE WrestleMania 39. Those viewership numbers particularly performed on social media, as WWE raked in over 660 million views on its social channels. WWE's YouTube channel, which recently surpassed 100 million subscribers, brought in 67 million views in a 24-hour span on Sunday.

WWE WrestleMania 40's success spread the wealth to other WWE shows in and around the week. That Friday's WWE SmackDown was the blue brand's largest gate of all time. That Monday's WWE Monday Night Raw was the red band's largest gate of all time, breaking a record that was just set one week prior. The wins trickled down to developmental as well, as NXT Stand & Deliver brought in a record-breaking crowd of 16,545, the largest attendance for an NXT event.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 1

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch

Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)

Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 2