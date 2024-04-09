Johnny Knoxville Teases Ideas for Jackass 5 (Exclusive)

Johnny Knoxville revealed that he's still banking ideas for Jackass 5. The Sweet Dreams star sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about his movie that hits theaters on April 12. But, we had to ask about the dominant performance of Jackass Forever and if the follow-up is on the way. It turns out that Knoxville is still chipping away at ideas for future segments. But, the comedian argues that Jackass is like a fever and the right set of circumstances have to roll along for everyone involved to really get that into a serious place. In the meantime, Knoxville is content to share these potential stunts with his Notes app until the time to summon all of his Jackass friends again.

"Uh No, Jackass is like a feeling that you get, and you have to extinguish by doing another one," Knoxville explained. "I don't have that feeling right now, but I still write ideas for Jackass all the time just because I can't help it. I get an idea, I'll just write it down and email it to myself. So I still write just in case, but I don't know if there will be enough."

Steve-O's Hesitant To Make Jackass 5

There are other reasons Jackass 5 probably isn't coming as quickly as fans might have expected when the last movie proved to be such a success. Steve-O has been vocal about how much Johnny Knoxville getting hurt in Jackass Forever affected him. Steve-O told NME that it kind of sucked some of the fun out of making these movies. His friend has sustained so much head trauma over the years and it's not like they're in their early 20s anymore. So, things have changed a bit.

"This last Jackass movie... it was kind of a bummer, man," Steve-O began, "It's not fun to watch Knoxville get hit in the head any more. I wrote this text to the whole cast that day, thanking Knoxville for the sacrifices he's made for this team, and also begging that he stops with the brain trauma. It was one of my more serious and sincere messages."

Johnny Knoxville's Wild Injury Stories

(Photo: Paramount)

The Jackass crew isn't lying when they talk about the punishment they've all endured. Last year, Vanity Fair spoke to Johnny Knoxville for their lie detector series. He share a wild face fracture that literally made his eye pop out of his head.

"I honestly don't know. I'm trying to think of all of them, and how many time's I'd have to go back to different doctors. I don't know that answer to that one. My concussions are probably my worst injuries. I did have a blow out fracture of my left eye once where it popped out and it had to go back in," Knoxville recalled. "That happened a couple times, once in the bathroom and then another time when I was waking around with Pontius. With the injury I had, the blowout fracture, I wasn't supposed to sneeze for like six weeks or something and I'm like, I have allergies...But I was walking around with Pontius and he said something funny and for whatever reason I grabbed my nose it was like -doink-. It doesn't come out that far, like a little past Marty Feldman."

