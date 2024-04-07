WWE WrestleMania 40: Sami Zayn Beats the Odds to Become New Intercontinental Champion

WWE WrestleMania 40 features one of the biggest matches of Sami Zayn's career as he attempted to take on the massive mountain of Intercontinental Champion Gunther! This was the story leading into the match as after fighting his way to a match on the WrestleMania 40 card in general, Zayn had been dealing with the doubt of whether or not he would actually be able to dethrone Gunther following the longest Intercontinental Championship streak of all time. But with some help and coaching from Chad Gable, Zayn felt like he was up to the challenge now the night itself was finally here.

Sami Zayn put up a heck of a fight against Gunther, but in the ring was an entirely different beast than Zayn thought he was ready for. Gunther showed up much of the dominance that had led to his record breaking title reign, and delivered some sadistic moves that kept piling on the pain. But even still, Zayn refused to give up and kept fighting through it all. And with a final burst of strength and a brainbuster on Gunther, Zayn was able to push through it all to become the new Intercontinental Champion, breaking the longest streak of all time.

SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!!



WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card and Results

Currently going live at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, the match card and results so far for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 breaks down as such:

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

As for what's coming in WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2, the card for Sunday, April 7th breaks down as such:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

What did you think of the winner for the WWE Intercontinental Champioship at WrestleMania 40? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!