AEW's Cash Wheeler Facing Criminal Charges Over 2023 Arrest

Last August, ahead of the All In pay-per-view event in London's Wembley Stadium, All Elite Wrestling star Daniel "Cash" Wheeler — one half of former tag team champions FTR — was arrested in Florida for aggravated assault with a firearm. The incident took place in July, Wheeler was arrested and arraigned in August, and things have been relatively quiet on that front in the months since. Wheeler has regularly appeared on AEW during that time. Now, it appears Wheeler is being met with criminal charges stemming from the incident.

According to PWInsider, Orange County, Florida prosecutors are moving forward with criminal charges against Wheeler. He previously pled "not guilty" to the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Under Florida law, a conviction could lead up for five years in prison, five years' probation, and a fine of $5,000.

The choice to move forward with criminal charges against Wheeler was made on February 1st. There is currently a hearing set for February 20th.

According to the initial arraignment, the incident that lead to Wheeler's arrest took place in July 2023 and was believed to be the result of a road rage situation. Wheeler allegedly "flashed a gun" at the other party involved, and his attorney claimed that he didn't know the other party involved.

Tony Khan on Wheeler Incident

Wheeler has been involved in AEW since the incident took place, but AEW President Tony Khan revealed back in August that he was playing close attention to the entire situation.

"As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can't comment on the specifics at this time because I still don't know everything. Still learning facts. But based on the information we have at this time, we're still keeping an eye on that situation," Khan said ahead of All In. "At this time, I think it's a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we've come in and weighed in on a situation or acted on a situation based on the evidence because in this case, and everything we're looking at, I don't think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it's rather inconclusive, but I do very much look forward to the match and, we'll keep an eye out throughout this weekend as long as it's a pending situation at what's happening."