Judgement Day Finally Adds New Member on WWE Raw

The Judgement Day, one of the most prominent stables in WWE today, has been a four member operation for quite some time. After the trio of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor kicked out Edge, the group's founder, only Dominik Mysterio has been added to the Judgement Day's roster. That finally changed on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW as Priest made the decision to swear in another member.

To the surprise of no one who has been watching Monday Night RAW this year, the open spot on Judgement Day went to recent NXT call-up JD McDonagh. For months, McDonagh has been hanging out with the Judgement Day and trying to prove himself, hoping to become a full-fledged member. He has made some big mistakes, but he has also sacrificed himself for the greater good of the group on more than one occasion. Those sacrifices helped land him a permanent position within the Judgement Day.

After deciding to bring McDonagh into the fold, Priest presented the new member with his own Judgement Day attire before Monday night's main event, making it official.

Welcome to The Judgment Day, @jd_mcdonagh!

You can play on their team ANY DAY. 😈#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/v0jLt1TxVt — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2023

Another Partner for the Judgement Day?

While McDonagh is the only new member Judgement Day has added in quite some time, the group has been using their resources in the WWE Locker Room and making some calls to get help when needed. They made a very public pact with the Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. Operating in the shadows, Rhea Ripley may have also cut some kind of deal with the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

During last week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins and McIntyre exchanged words regarding their upcoming title bout. A couple of shady statements from Rollins about McIntyre's intentions caused the Scottish Warrior to ask more direct questions of his opponent. Rollins called for the video team to roll footage of a conversation between Adam Pearce and Richochet backstage.

On the surface, the footage seemed like nothing but a simple conversation. However, zooming in on the footage caused everyone in the crowd to see McIntyre and Ripley speaking out of earshot of anyone else on the roster.

If McIntyre is working with Ripley, we don't know just yet how he will end up helping the Bloodline. He is actively keeping them from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins, so Rhea Ripley must have something else in mind.