WWE Rivals Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Agree to Work Together for Survivor Series: WarGames

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE last year was highlighted by a long-running feud with Seth Rollins. The duo put on a trio of widely acclaimed matches, culminating in the Hell in a Cell masterpiece that Rhodes wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Those two men have delivered one of the best one-on-one rivalries in recent WWE history, but they now have to put their differences aside in order to deal with the Judgement Day. On Monday night, they appeared to do just that.

Both Rhodes and Rollins are officially taking place in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this year. They'll be teaming up with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to take on the Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh), hoping to put a stop to the group's antics once and for all. Obviously, Rollins and Rhodes weren't each other's first choice for a teammate, but they have a common enemy in the Judgement Day.

After an opening segment on Monday Night RAW that so both teams out in the ring, Rhodes approached Rollins backstage. He told the World Heavyweight Champion that they may hate each other forever, but they needed to be able to work together in order to win at Survivor Series. Rollins agreed, saying he still respects Rhodes even though he hasn't come around to liking him very much.

The duo seem content to right side-by-side next weekend inside the steel cage at Survivor Series. That will obviously be key to their team finding a way to beat the Judgement Day.

Seth Rollins Injury Won't Affect Current Run

Earlier this year, Rollins revealed that he's been dealing with a back injury for a few years now, one that will eventually require surgery. However, Rollins hasn't been worried about that injury changing anything for his current run in WWE. It's been a big part of the story as of late, but he is still promising to be a fighting champion.

"It is what it is. All of us have something," Rollins said on The Bump. "We've all got some sort of nagging injury, we've all got something that's pulling at us, telling us we need to slow down. That's just part of the game. I know that. Everybody knows that. Now, my injury might be a little more serious than some people. But I know how to manage it. I told Shinsuke, I told the world. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back. I've been defending the World Heavyweight Championship with a broken back.

"So even though Shinsuke's the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who's concerned. I'm gonna be fine. I promise you guys, I will be fine. The championship is in good hands," he continued.