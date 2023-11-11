Spoilers Reportedly Revealed for WWE Survivor Series War Games Teams

WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event is only a few weeks out, and WWE solidified the Men's War Games match on Monday Night Raw. While attention now shifts toward the Women's War Games match, the Men's War Games match isn't yet complete according to a new report from Fightful Select. The report reveals a few big spoilers for the Men's War Games match, including the final two members of each team and the planned reveal for those members. Those members will reportedly be Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, and WWE is planning on getting ahead of the CM Punk expectations.

According to the report, McIntyre is planned to be on the heel team's side for War Games, which means he will join Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. This has evidently been the plan for months, and also in the plans is a returning Randy Orton, who will join the face team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

The report also mentions that a reveal for Orton's return is planned before the day of the show, as WWE wants to avoid as much of the CM Punk return speculation as they can for the show. That has already been a popular topic online, and that will only continue to build if left unaddressed until the day of Survivor Series.

As for the Women's War Games match, it is supposedly planned, and that would coincide with how things played out on this week's episode of SmackDown. That episode added two new members to Damage CTRL's roster, as joining IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai are Kairi Sane and Asuka. Kairi joined midway through this week's episode, while Asuka turned on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to join her former partner Kairi.

Now you've got a full five-member team on the heel side, and it would seem likely that Belair, Flair, and Shotzi, who raced to help the faces. last night, would be involved in a War Games match too. With two more members needed, Becky Lynch seems like an obvious choice to join the face side, and Raquel Rodriguez might be a perfect last addition to the team, given her friendship with Shotzi and past issues with Damage CTRL.

A returning Randy Orton would certainly be a major moment, as the superstar has been out of action since May of 2022. Orton underwent spinal fusion surgery later that same year, but recently he's been sighted at the Performance Center, so a return finally started to seem like a reality. Now it seems we're actually close to that happening, and the WWE Universe will certainly give him a major welcome when his music hits once again.

What do you think of the War Games teams? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!