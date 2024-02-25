Kazuchika Okada Has No Intention of Going Back to New Japan Pro Wrestling

In December, reports surfaced suggesting that NJPW's top star Kazuchika Okada would be entering free agency in the new year. This meant he would be entering one of the hottest free agent markets in professional wrestling with the likes of Mercedes Moné, Deonna Purrazzo, Kamille, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin and many more.

Not long after January began it was revealed by New Japan themselves that Okada would in fact be departing the company at the end of his current contract which was said to expire January 31. However, Okada was still scheduled for a few dates in February and would honor said dates. The matches would extend him to this weekend in Sapporo where he teamed with CHAOS' Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI against the United Empire's Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, HENARE and Jeff Cobb as well as Matt Riddle.

Recent reports state the 36-year-old will debut with All Elite Wrestling imminently, inking a deal in the prime of his career. After spending fifteen years in NJPW, Okada has no intention on going back. "I'm already looking ahead to what's next, and I'm going out with the intention of never coming back to New Japan," Okada told Tokyo Sports. "I'm sorry about that, but I don't think so. Of course, I want to treasure the feeling and the words I received."

Of course if the reports are to be believed, AEW and NJPW have a very strong working relationship. Not only do the promotions put on a joint pay-per-view as they have for the last three years with Forbidden Door, but plenty of talent constantly make the exclusion. Jack Perry is currently in NJPW after appearing at Battle in the Valley in January and ripping up his AEW contract. Even if he never returns full-time to NJPW, there is still an option available for him to face some of the young lions while with AEW. Plus, with Hiroshi Tanahashi now the president of NJPW and him speaking very highly of The Rainmaker, it's clear the door will always be open just in case.

Okada's first appearance in AEW took place ahead of the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022. While Jay White, Hangman Adam Page and Adam Cole were in the ring bickering about the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, the signature coin drop sounded throughout the arena. Okada would wrestle all three men in a four-way for the title. He appeared a year later at the next event facing off against Bryan Danielson in a dream match for the ages, and on a random episode of AEW Dynamite in October where he teamed with Orange Cassidy against Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli of the BCC.