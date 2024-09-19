AEW Reveals Ricochet vs Will Ospreay for Dynamite Anniversary

AEW fans have been waiting for one particular match-up since Ricochet made his All Elite Wrestling debut at All In, and that's against none other than Will Ospreay. The two AEW stars have confronted each other a few times since his debut, but last week Ospreay made a point to rile up Ricochet about getting his wins up for a Title shot. On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Ricochet responded to Ospreay by revealing he had secured a match against Ospreay for the International Championship, and it will take place during the upcoming five-year anniversary of Dynamite.

A Long Time Coming

(Photo: AEW)

After Ricochet got himself another win during tonight's episode, Ospreay interrupted a backstage interview and actually looked to apologize for antagonizing Ricochet the last time they met. Ricochet told him there was no need to apologize, and that he had been thinking about what Ospreay said to him for a while. That led to him getting another win, and then that led to securing a shot at the Title.



"I've been thinking a lot about what you told me Will. Do you remember what you said? That's right, you told me to go get my wins up and come back and see you like you the big main event and all this just because you've got that Title," Ricochet said. "But let me show you how it is from my point of view. From my perspective, from the moment I stepped foot here in AEW it's been nothing but everybody else trying to come out of their way to call me out, like they've got to prove to the entire world that they're better than Ricochet."



"So it seems like everybody here in AEW is worried about Ricochet more than Ricochet's worried about them. And it seems that everybody's more worried about me than they are about you, because I don't see nobody trying to call you out Will. So let me do the honors," Ricochet said.

5 Years of Dynamite

(Photo: AEW)

"I know next week you busy with Kyle, you trying to reform the United Empire. You trying to win some Tag Team gold and honestly I wish you nothing but the best. But the following week, I hope you not too busy, because I took your advice," Ricochet said. "See I went and talked to Tony and I got myself a match. So on October 2nd, at the five year anniversary for AEW's Dynamite, you see I got myself a match. It's gonna be Ricochet vs Will Ospreay for your International Championship."

"You see Will, you and I have had some matches that have literally changed the landscape of professional wrestling, and over these past couple of years yeah, you have been on another level, but homie I'm still Ricochet and I'm out of this world. And on October 2nd you're gonna find out why. So I will be seeing you soon, real soon...little bro," Ricochet said as he walked off.

