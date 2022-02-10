The Wrestling World Is Still Buzzing About Keith Lee’s AEW Debut

Keith Lee made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling on this week’s AEW Dynamite, defeating Isiah Kassidy with ease to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view. Lee’s arrival came one week after the 90-day “No Compete” clause in his WWE contract had expired, and wrestlers and fans alike were over the moon to see Lee thriving on a national stage again after his turbulent run on WWE’s main roster. You can see some of the best reactions to Lee’s debut in the list below!

What do you think Lee’s potential is in AEW? Could he find his way to the main event scene after WWE repeatedly fumbled his push? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

