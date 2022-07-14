The first night of AEW Fyter Fest 2022 wrapped up with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland pulled off the upset to beat both The Young Bucks and Team Taz to become new champions. Weeks after nearly splitting due to what seemed like a Strickland betrayal, the two were able to patch things up and work as a cohesive unit on Wednesday night. Lee cleared the ring late in the match by whacking both of the Bucks with one of Matt Jackson's shoes, then tossed Powerhouse Hobbs out of the ring with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Strickland then hit a Swerve Stomp on Ricky Starks to pick up the win.

The loss ends The Young Bucks' second reign as tag champs at 28 days, giving them the shortest reign in the championship's history. The pair became the first two-time AEW tag champs at Road Rager last month by beating Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match.

This story is developing...