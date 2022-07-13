Keith Lee's Future in Question After AEW Tag Team Title Match

Keith Lee is set to compete on next week's Dynamite as part of Fyter Fest in a throwdown for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Alongside his Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve, Lee is set to face Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs and the Champions The Young Bucks in a Triple or Nothing match. Earlier today Lee posted a tweet that cast some doubt on what's happening, as he wrote "Got some very much less than stellar news today.... No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys." Lee didn't elaborate on the less-than-stellar news, but we wish Lee all the best.

In the post he says no matter the results, which could be related to an injury, and he also says "it's all I can do until I return." It's unknown whether Lee will actually be in the match or if he will miss it altogether. Hopefully, more clarity on the situation will be provided soon, but in the meantime, you can find his full post below.

Got some very much less than stellar news today....



No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys. pic.twitter.com/eAVoKUafl8 — Indubitable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 13, 2022

Lee and Swerve have been a powerhouse Tag Team since they united in AEW, but there have been tensions there, with Swerve first teasing a turn on Lee. Ever since Lee has been wary of fully trusting his Tag Team partner, but they've still been able to get wins and successfully work together despite the issues.

Fyter Fest will kick off on July 13th and week 2 will take place on July 20th. You can view the full card below.

Fyter Fest Week 1

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus TBA

Jake Hager vs Claudio Castagnoli

Serena Deeb vs Anna Jay

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Young Bucks (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory vs Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston

Fyter Fest Week 2

Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston