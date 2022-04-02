WrestleMania 38: Kevin Owens Emotionally Reflects on Main Eventing With ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Kevin Owens will host “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a special edition of The KO Show in the main event of tonight’s WrestleMania 38. While the confrontation isn’t being promoted as an outright match, Austin has heavily hinted at it breaking down into a fight. While Owens has remained mostly in character during interviews about the show, he posted an emotional video on Saturday morning while reflecting on the moment.

“I’ve been doing this for 22 years. I’ve had a lot of absolutely amazing moments throughout those 22 years, but I really can’t put into words what I am feeling right now because in less than 24 hours I’m going to be in the ring in the main event of WrestleMania for a Kevin Owens Show, something I created with Stone Cold Steve Austin. I’ll be in the ring in the main event of WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin and that’s….I’ll see y’all there,” Owens said.

In an interview with ESPN earlier this week, Owens talked about how he “played the long game” in order to get Austin’s blessing to adopt the Stunner as his finisher.

“It’s unreal to find myself in this position. What’s funny is, when I first asked him if I could use the Stunner as the finishing move and he gave me his blessing, it meant a lot to me personally and professionally coming from him because I looked up to him for the longest time,” Owens said. “I did figure that, if at some point he were to come back, the logic would be that he would be involved with the guy doing the Stunner. I played the long game a little bit and it worked out in my favor.”

“It’s really funny because that’s really not the kind of stuff I’m used to doing. That’s happened before when one of the wrestlers would dress up as someone else, like their rivals, The Miz did it a few years ago, DX has done it, a couple of people have done it and done it well. It was me stepping out of my comfort zone a little, but I figured it was the most impactful thing I do going into the match or confrontation, but it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off, which is delightful,” he added.